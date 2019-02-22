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Breaking: FBI Investigates Fake Hate Crime Promoted By MSM
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125 views • February 22, 2019
Insiders have revealed to Alex Jones that the production crew of "Empire" is under FBI investigation for the "Jussie Smollett Hoax". Alex breaks down how MSM promoted this hoax and plays Tucker Carlson's take on the situation.
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