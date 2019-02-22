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Deep State Used Smollett Tactic on Both Tulsi Gabbard & Roy Moore
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328 views • February 22, 2019
Tulsi Gabbard & Roy Moore have both been in the media and David Knight gets into a Zerohedge article showing how media has tried to bash the both of them.
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