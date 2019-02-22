Codes of Creation #19 & 20 Sacred Geometry and Numerology

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Sacred Geometry and Numerology with David Hopkins and Mathew Schlueter
Your action step: Draw the 7th seal, Flower of Life, or some other sacred geometry while focusing on what you're creating.
Join our retreat in April: https://creationtemple.com/retreat