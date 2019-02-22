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Prophecy of Gog
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35 views • February 22, 2019
This chapter of Ezekiel spoke to me. As I read it I thought about all the coups which have been carried out by Washington DC. Look at the damage they have done across the world in the name of oil. It's disgusting.
Ezekiel 38
Ezekiel 38
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