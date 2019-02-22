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1 Adult Survived and 2 Children Died Following Evacuation to Danbury Hospital
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25 views • February 22, 2019
WIKI: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandy_Hook_Elementary_School_shooting
(WIKI) Police Report claims 3 victims were evacuated to Danbury hospital where 2 children died. The survivor was an adult. Why was ID of the adult survivor never reported? Why no follow-up report/interview....Also, during the interview, the adult acts as a puppeteer to visibly prompt child to remember script. When adult rubs the abdomen the child responds like a puppet to claim she got sick to her stomach.
(WIKI) Police Report claims 3 victims were evacuated to Danbury hospital where 2 children died. The survivor was an adult. Why was ID of the adult survivor never reported? Why no follow-up report/interview....Also, during the interview, the adult acts as a puppeteer to visibly prompt child to remember script. When adult rubs the abdomen the child responds like a puppet to claim she got sick to her stomach.
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