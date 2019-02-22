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The Friday Vlog 📷 | Jussie Smollett Hoax | Bernie Running | Sandman Sues
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0 view • February 22, 2019
This week we're taking a look at Jussie Smollett. His assault charges unravel into a hoax. Bernie Sanders has entered the Presidential Race for 2020. Nicholas Sandmann's Legal Team is Suing the Washington Post for 250 million.
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