© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Weekly Show: "The Spirit of Liberty Broadcast"
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • February 22, 2019
Pastor Tommy McMurtry announces a new weekly show called "The Spirit of Liberty Broadcast" which will air both on the radio and on YouTube every Sunday morning at 9:15AM CST starting on Feb 24, 2019.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BPtPgC
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BPtPgC
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
king james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementpastor tommy mcmurtrythe spirit of liberty broadcasttommy mcmurtry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.