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Is Netflix Using Ted Bundy Resurgance To Usher In A New Era Of Serial Killers
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328 views • February 22, 2019
Darrel Hamamoto Joins Rob Dew on The War Room to discuss the state of the world and the brainwashing attempts to control the public.
https://www.infowars.com/why-you-should-cancel-netflix/
https://www.infowars.com/netflix-joins-censorship-campaign-after-franklin-graham-banned/
https://www.infowars.com/netflix-grooms-the-public-for-pedophilia-occult-transhumanism/
https://www.infowars.com/why-you-should-cancel-netflix/
https://www.infowars.com/netflix-joins-censorship-campaign-after-franklin-graham-banned/
https://www.infowars.com/netflix-grooms-the-public-for-pedophilia-occult-transhumanism/
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