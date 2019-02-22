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Kamala Harris releases statement on Jussie Smollett charges
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5 views • February 22, 2019
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris says she is 'sad, frustrated and disappointed' by reports about 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett's alleged bias attack hoax; reaction from the 'Special Report' All-Star panel. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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