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Roger Stone hit with gag order over 'threatening' post
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15 views • February 22, 2019
An Instagram post landed Roger Stone back in court after the image featuring Judge Amy Berman Jackson next to crosshairs made waves across social media. Stone did not speak to the media as he left the courthouse with a new gag order banning him from speaking about his case publicly. #YourWorld #FoxNews
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