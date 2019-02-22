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Debunking A Century Of War Lies
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12 views • February 22, 2019
The Corbett Report concisely exposes and debunks a century of "official" lies and excuses leading up to, and for engaging in war.
It's been said before..."Every war is a bankers war". The Military Industrial Complex that Ike Eisenhower warn us about as he retired from public life....is the same MIC today, but now it's much bigger, more evil, and more out of control. The American people (and the unsuspecting people world-wide) are being played....but people ARE waking up fast.
It's been said before..."Every war is a bankers war". The Military Industrial Complex that Ike Eisenhower warn us about as he retired from public life....is the same MIC today, but now it's much bigger, more evil, and more out of control. The American people (and the unsuspecting people world-wide) are being played....but people ARE waking up fast.
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