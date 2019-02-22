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Full Show - Jussie Smollett Arrested & Charged With Felony - 02/21/2019
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449 views • February 22, 2019
“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett surrendered to authorities after being charged for filing a false police report. Chicago police are slamming Smollett’s “publicity stunt”. Founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes shares his fight for America’s Constitution. PAC leader of Americans for Legal Immigration William Gheen is making the case against open borders. Furthermore, Paul Joseph Watson is exposing cutting-edge intel on the mainstream media’s treatment of Smollett.
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