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Fake News Alert! Watch The MSM Rush To Judgement Over The Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax
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137 views • February 22, 2019
The Jussie Smollett hoax is the latest in a long line of fake hate crimes orchestrated by the looney left. Here's a video montage of the MSM spreading fake news that #JussieSmollett was attacked by white men in MAGA hats.
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