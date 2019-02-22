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Alex Jones Breaks Down Potential Democrat Involvement In Jussie Smollett Hoax
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352 views • February 22, 2019
Alex Jones RETURNS in studio to join Owen Shroyer and go over the latest updates and insider info on the "Jussie Smollett hoax"!
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