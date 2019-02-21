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Camp Fire Recovery Project and Yurt Workshop
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39 views • February 21, 2019
The Yurt Workshop is helping to rebuild and recover from the Camp Fire using long term sustainable skills. With a focus on hands on learning starting with salvaging trees and saw-milling lumber on site and participating in yurt building skills that provide temporary shelter for Camp Fire Survivors. Fast and simple to build, portable yurts provide emergency shelter and can be the first step towards rebuilding and recovery from the Camp Fire. This video is a photo slideshow from the first tree weeks of December 2018. Building yurts and floors in Paradise, Concow and Magalia after the Camp Fire. Learn more about the Camp Fire Yurt Workshop project at: http://campfireyurts.com
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