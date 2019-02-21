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Is This The Next MAGA Hate Hoax Crime?
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128 views • February 21, 2019
Owen Shroyer presents and breaks down video footage from a local news report out of San Francisco that details how a man was harassed for hanging an "Impeach President Trump" sign out of his window. Could this be the next MAGA hate crime hoax? Watch, and decide for yourself.
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