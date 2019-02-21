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Did President Trump Just Legalize Millions Of Illegal Immigrants?
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650 views • February 21, 2019
Steward Rhodes and William Gheen join Owen Shroyer live via Skype to reveal how the budget bill President Trump signed in order to prevent another, continuous government shutdown has provisions wedged into it by desperate democrats that grant amnesty to a wide variety of illegal immigrants.
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