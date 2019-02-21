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FULL SHOW: Civil War 21: 21st Century Civil War
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503 views • February 21, 2019
Supreme Court weighs in unanimously on “civil forfeiture”. Coast Guard officer accused of plotting to “kill every last person on earth” with a biological attack and/or civil war so mainstream media focuses on the threat to liberal politicians & reporters. Then Gerald Celente looks at whether Trump will be able to reign in the Fed Reserve before the election. And the health threat from 5G while mandatory vaccinations are being pushed in 100 bills in 30 states.
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