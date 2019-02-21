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Nazi Plots to Kill Everyone on Earth, MSM & Dems Hardest Hit
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37 views • February 21, 2019
A coast guard officer has been suspected of coming up with a hit list of top Democrats and mainstream media journalists. He was recently arrested and is currently held without bond, David Knight gives his take on how the MSM is reporting on this issue.
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