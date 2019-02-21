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YouTube Monetizes Pedo Videos, David Gergen Projects His Rape Fantasies
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275 views • February 21, 2019
Youtube is currently under fire because companies have been pulling their ad campaigns from the platform because there are reports that indicate pedophiles are commenting on videos of young children. David Knight also gets into David Gergen saying that if Roger Stone goes to jail he may be raped...
https://www.infowars.com/major-advertisers-jump-ship-as-youtube-hit-with-softcore-child-porn-scandal/
https://www.infowars.com/major-advertisers-jump-ship-as-youtube-hit-with-softcore-child-porn-scandal/
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