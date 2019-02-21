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IS Jesus REALLY "the only way to the father?" REALLY?
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9 views • February 21, 2019
IS Jesus REALLY the only way to the father? Does that make any sense? Christians will tell you that Jesus is the only way, but what they really mean is that Christianity is the only way. The Bible has a enormous bias, in that it was translated by ritualistic Christians and not done with a spiritual eye or bias. Unless the translator has transcended their lower level of consciousness that conceptualizes and cannot see beyond the carnal, how can they bring an accurate rendering?
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