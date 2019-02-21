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JAX85B Finding The Lost Tribes
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36 views • February 21, 2019
Are the Lost Tribes lost to history? If not, how can we find them? The Bible has nothing to say about the House of Israel after Assyria conquered Samaria in 721 BC, and relocated them up under the Caucasus mountains and the Caspian Sea. Did the people in that area just absorb them? We're going to use the back door to history, using Bible prophecy to find the House of Israel (the Lost Tribes).
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