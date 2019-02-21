© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
17 Million Untrustworthy Chinese Citizens Banned From Travel
Follow
0
Share
Report
181 views • February 21, 2019
A new report on travel and credit score in China reveals the extent of tyranny on the Chinese people in 2018. Paul Joseph Watson discusses the future for the west if we surrender to Big Brother.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.