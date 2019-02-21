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Trump, Artifician Intelligence, Smart Cities and The Singularity: Trump Signs American AI Initiative
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50 views • February 21, 2019
Trump has once again proven himself to be more of the same as a President who is just playing his part in a long term agenda.
His responsibility is to roll out the rest of infrastructure needed for the Smart Grid and Artificial Intelligence which will plant the seeds for the singularity( and the creation of a technological sub-reality within the cloud. Likewise, he is overseeing the roll out of the infrastructure needed for full implementation of Agenda 21/Sustainable Development as well.
His responsibility is to roll out the rest of infrastructure needed for the Smart Grid and Artificial Intelligence which will plant the seeds for the singularity( and the creation of a technological sub-reality within the cloud. Likewise, he is overseeing the roll out of the infrastructure needed for full implementation of Agenda 21/Sustainable Development as well.
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