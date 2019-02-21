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Marco Rubio Warns Venezuelan Soldiers To Let U.S. Aid Enter The Country | TIME
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5 views • February 21, 2019
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio visited a border staging point for U.S. aid to Venezuela on Sunday and warned soldiers loyal to socialist President Nicolas Maduro that it will be a “crime against humanity” if they block entry of aid.
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