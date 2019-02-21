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FBI Investigating Evidence That Obama/Dems Behind Smollett
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234 views • February 21, 2019
BREAKING! Inside sources have revealed to Alex Jones that the production crew of Empire is under FBI investigation. Alex Jones calls in from the road to blow the lid on this epic scoop.
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