© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump calls for Venezuela's Maduro to give up power
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • February 21, 2019
President Trump spoke in Miami about the political crisis unfolding in Venezuela. CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett joins "Red and Blue" to break down Mr. Trump's message for Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.