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Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World 2016
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4 views • February 21, 2019
3- Koenigsegg Agera R
The Swedish name " take action " because of agera’s mean.
Power: 1140 hp
Maximum speed: 419 km / h
Price: $ 5.3 million
2- Bugatti Veyron super Sport
Bugatti firm , known as the Bugatti Veyron car in the form of mass production .
Power: 1200 hp
Maximum speed: 431 km / h
Price: $ 3.5 m
1- Hennessey Venom GT
In 2011 passed the record of the Bugatti Veyron
Power: 1244 hp
Maximum speed: 435 km / h
Price : $ 1.3m
The Swedish name " take action " because of agera’s mean.
Power: 1140 hp
Maximum speed: 419 km / h
Price: $ 5.3 million
2- Bugatti Veyron super Sport
Bugatti firm , known as the Bugatti Veyron car in the form of mass production .
Power: 1200 hp
Maximum speed: 431 km / h
Price: $ 3.5 m
1- Hennessey Venom GT
In 2011 passed the record of the Bugatti Veyron
Power: 1244 hp
Maximum speed: 435 km / h
Price : $ 1.3m
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