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Top 10 Fastest Cars In The World 2018 | Top Speed
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0 view • February 21, 2019
7. Tesla Roadster
Top speed: over 250 mph | over 402 km/h
6. SSC Ultimate Aero
Top speed: 256 mph | 412 km/h
5. Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
Top speed: 258 mph | 415 km/h
4. Bugatti Chiron
Top speed: 261 mph | 420 km/h
3. Hennessey Venom GT
Top speed: 270 mph | 435 km/h
2. Koenigsegg Agera RS
Top speed: 277 mph | 445 km/h
1. Hennessey Venom F5
Top speed: 301 mph | 484 km/h (Est.)
Top speed: over 250 mph | over 402 km/h
6. SSC Ultimate Aero
Top speed: 256 mph | 412 km/h
5. Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
Top speed: 258 mph | 415 km/h
4. Bugatti Chiron
Top speed: 261 mph | 420 km/h
3. Hennessey Venom GT
Top speed: 270 mph | 435 km/h
2. Koenigsegg Agera RS
Top speed: 277 mph | 445 km/h
1. Hennessey Venom F5
Top speed: 301 mph | 484 km/h (Est.)
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