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FASTEST CARS IN THE WORLD
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115 views • February 21, 2019
2018 FASTEST CARS IN THE WORLD
Model Speed
Hennessey Venom F5 301 mph (claimed)
Koenigsegg Agera RS 278 mph
Hennessey Venom GT 270 mph
Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 268 mph
Bugatti Chiron 261+ mph
SSC Ultimate Aero 256 mph
Aston Martin Valkyrie 250 mph (claimed)
Tesla Roadster 250 mph (claimed)
Saleen S7 Twin Turbo 248 mph
Koenigsegg CCR 242 mph
Model Speed
Hennessey Venom F5 301 mph (claimed)
Koenigsegg Agera RS 278 mph
Hennessey Venom GT 270 mph
Bugatti Veyron Super Sport 268 mph
Bugatti Chiron 261+ mph
SSC Ultimate Aero 256 mph
Aston Martin Valkyrie 250 mph (claimed)
Tesla Roadster 250 mph (claimed)
Saleen S7 Twin Turbo 248 mph
Koenigsegg CCR 242 mph
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