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Fastest car in the world 2015 - Top 10 fastest and expansive cars - Fast car in the world 2015
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1 view • February 21, 2019
1. Hennessey Venom GT: 270 mph (435 km/h), 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, has a 7.0 liter LS7 Turbocharged V8 Twin Turbo V8 Engine producing 1244 hp, with a price tag of $1,000,000 and up. The Venom GT is the fastest car in the world when tested again on February 14th, 2014 at NASA runway in Florida. The track was only 3.22 miles long, thus limiting it top speed to 270 mph. Congratulations!
Fastest car in the world 2015 - Top 10 fastest and expansive cars - Fast car in the world:
Fastest car in the world 2015 - Top 10 fastest and expansive cars - Fast car in the world:
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