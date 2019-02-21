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Top 10 fastest cars in the world 2018-2019
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1 view • February 21, 2019
There are many ways to measure who is the king of automobiles, but top speed is surely the one everyone cares most about. These ten exotic supercars are more than just fun though: they're the fastest production cars on planet earth. One-off custom jobs didn't make the cut.
Of course, there are new cars on the horizon (we're looking at you, Bugatti). But for now, this is it. subscribe and like for more
Of course, there are new cars on the horizon (we're looking at you, Bugatti). But for now, this is it. subscribe and like for more
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