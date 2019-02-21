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Top 10 Fastest Electric Cars In The World | Top speed
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5 views • February 21, 2019
10. Tesla Model S P100D Ludicrous Mode
9. e0 PP100
8. Nio EP9
Top speed: 194 mph | 312.213 km/h
7. Toroidion 1MW
Top speed: 200 mph | 321.869 km/h
6. Vanda Dendrobium
Top speed: 200 mph | 321.869 km/h
5. Drayson Racing B12/69EV
Top speed: 204.185 mph | 328.306 km/h
4. Genovation GXE
Top speed: 205.6 mph | 329.915 km/h
3. Ford Fusion 999
Top speed: 207.297 mph | 333.134 km/h
2. Rimac Concept One
Top speed: 221 mph | 355.665 km/h
1. Lucid Air
Top speed: 235 mph | 378.196 km/h
9. e0 PP100
8. Nio EP9
Top speed: 194 mph | 312.213 km/h
7. Toroidion 1MW
Top speed: 200 mph | 321.869 km/h
6. Vanda Dendrobium
Top speed: 200 mph | 321.869 km/h
5. Drayson Racing B12/69EV
Top speed: 204.185 mph | 328.306 km/h
4. Genovation GXE
Top speed: 205.6 mph | 329.915 km/h
3. Ford Fusion 999
Top speed: 207.297 mph | 333.134 km/h
2. Rimac Concept One
Top speed: 221 mph | 355.665 km/h
1. Lucid Air
Top speed: 235 mph | 378.196 km/h
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