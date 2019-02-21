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2017 Bugatti Chiron - The Fastest Production Car in The World
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1 view • February 21, 2019
So, this just in! Fastest car in the world!
Bugatti wants to set another record for fastest production car
The new Chiron will need to achieve a top speed of … 268 MPH.
That will beat out Bugatti’s very own Veyron from 2010.
Bugatti wants to set another record for fastest production car
The new Chiron will need to achieve a top speed of … 268 MPH.
That will beat out Bugatti’s very own Veyron from 2010.
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