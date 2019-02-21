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Slowest Car Vs Fastest Car In The World (37HP VS 1060HP)
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14 views • February 21, 2019
This is a short video of the acceleration difference between the Tata Nano, one of the slowest cars ever made and the Koenigsegg Agera RS, one of the fastest cars in the world. Obviously, its not going to be close, but it is interesting to see how far apart they are in terms of acceleration. This video took quite a bit of time to make because it was hard finding a decent quality video on a really slow car haha, Enjoy!
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