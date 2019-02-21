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BUGATTI Chiron 0-400-0 km/h in 42 seconds – A WORLD RECORD #IAA2017
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2 views • February 21, 2019
World record for the BUGATTI Chiron: the 1,500 PS super car has accelerated from a standing start to 400 km/h (249 mph) and braked back to a standstill in just 42 seconds (41.96). This is the fastest time ever reached and officially measured for this driving manoeuvre for a production vehicle throughout the world. The Chiron completed the manoeuvre in a distance of only 3.112 kilometres.
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