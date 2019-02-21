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2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS VS 2018 Bugatti Chiron - World’s Fastest Cars!!
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1 view • February 21, 2019
The Bugatti Chiron's tite of hitting 0-400-0 kmph in 42.96 seconds could barely last a month as Koenigsegg has managed to do the same, only about six seconds faster, on a Sunday and not even with its fastest car.
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