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[Top Speed 457 km/h] Koenisegg Agera RS - Bugatti is dead-Fastest Car in the World 2017
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[Top Speed 457 km/h] Koenisegg Agera RS - Bugatti Chrion is dead-Fastest Car in the World
The Bugatti Chiron will be the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive supercar when it ships. Unveiled at the beginning of the 2016 Geneva Auto Show, the Chiron is the follow-on to the 2005 Bugatti Veyron. The Chiron goes on sale this fall priced at around $2.6 million. Bugatti claims a top speed of 261 mph or 420 kph with a speedometer that goes, just in case, all the way to 500 kph (311 mph).
The Bugatti Chiron will be the fastest, most powerful, and most expensive supercar when it ships. Unveiled at the beginning of the 2016 Geneva Auto Show, the Chiron is the follow-on to the 2005 Bugatti Veyron. The Chiron goes on sale this fall priced at around $2.6 million. Bugatti claims a top speed of 261 mph or 420 kph with a speedometer that goes, just in case, all the way to 500 kph (311 mph).
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