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QUICKEST Nitrous Car in the WORLD - Al Anabi Performance!!
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4 views • February 21, 2019
We had NO idea that we would come across so many record-breaking cars on our trip to Al Anabi Performance (AAP) in Qatar. Here we have the worlds quickest nitrous car, which happens to be a Gen-5 Promod Camaro, packed with a 903 cubic inch v8, and 4-stages of no2! This combination makes for a 5.75 second pass at 248mph! What an impressive build!!
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