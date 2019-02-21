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Trump says new Attorney General William Barr will decide fate of Mueller report
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10 views • February 21, 2019
President Trump says the decision on if and when to release Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report is up to Attorney General William Barr. The Hill's Julia Manchester joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments and the rest of the day's political headlines.
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