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Trump says release of Mueller report "totally up to" attorney general
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1 view • February 21, 2019
In a meeting with the chancellor of Austria in the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump said the release of a potential report by special counsel Robert Mueller would be decided by Attorney General William Barr, who was sworn in last week.
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