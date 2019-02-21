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Trump's national emergency declaration raises legal questions
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2 views • February 21, 2019
As 16 states sue President Trump over his national emergency declaration to divert funds for his border wall, a new article suggests the lawsuit could face a fate similar to the travel ban in the Supreme Court. Aziz Huq, a professor of law at the University of Chicago, and penned the article for Politico Magazine. He joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss.
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