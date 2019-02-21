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Google admits it didn’t tell customers its Nest device has built-in mic
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12 views • February 21, 2019
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano on Google saying the built-in microphone in its Nest device was never meant to be a secret and teen Nicholas Sandmann’s lawsuit against the Washington Post.
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