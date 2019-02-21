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Crusade Prayer for 2 Billion Lost Souls
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9 views • February 21, 2019
“O dear Jesus, I beg You to pour Your Mercy over the lost souls.
Forgive them their rejection of You and use my prayer and suffering, so You can, through Your Mercy, pour over them the Graces they need to sanctify their souls.
I ask You for the gift of clemency for their souls.
I ask You to open their hearts, so they will go to You and ask You to fill them with the Holy Spirit, so they can accept the Truth of Your Love and live with You and all of God’s family forever. Amen.”
Forgive them their rejection of You and use my prayer and suffering, so You can, through Your Mercy, pour over them the Graces they need to sanctify their souls.
I ask You for the gift of clemency for their souls.
I ask You to open their hearts, so they will go to You and ask You to fill them with the Holy Spirit, so they can accept the Truth of Your Love and live with You and all of God’s family forever. Amen.”
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