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(((WAKE UP))) FULL SHOW DAVID KNIGHT: Desconstructing the Lies of Bernie’s Socialists
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4 views • February 21, 2019
Bernie Sanders thinks America wants socialism but Americans think our biggest problem is government itself — unable to even keep its massive bureaucracy funded. After attacking Columbus, the Democrats move on to John Wayne. Then, why didn’t people take measles seriously in the 50s, 60s, 70s? A look at measles on TV and new health risks posed by 5G
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