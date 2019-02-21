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Let's Just See Your Faith
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17 views • February 21, 2019
02/20/19-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Addressed to Believing Jews Transitioning from the Law to Grace (and with Much In Common With Hebrews), James Is an Eminently Practical Book to Any Reader. It Knocks Easy Believism in the Head and Sternly Warns Against Simony or Any Fraud, Especially Perpetrated by Those Who Are More Well-to-do. Bible: James 1:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Addressed to Believing Jews Transitioning from the Law to Grace (and with Much In Common With Hebrews), James Is an Eminently Practical Book to Any Reader. It Knocks Easy Believism in the Head and Sternly Warns Against Simony or Any Fraud, Especially Perpetrated by Those Who Are More Well-to-do. Bible: James 1:1
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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