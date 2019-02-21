© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show - Deep State In Crisis Mode As Presidential Coup Exposed - 02/20/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
924 views • February 21, 2019
The FBI is reportedly plotting to store DNA records of the entire population in a liberty-infringing move aided by private blood testing companies. Today’s in-studio guest is founder and director of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes sharing his fight for America’s Constitution. Also in-studio, is Dave Roberts breaking down what patriots can do to ensure a prosperous future for their loved ones. Furthermore, Roger Stone is revealing world exclusive intel on his battle against the Deep State.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.