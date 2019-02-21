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Why socialism doesn't work and is a form of stealing
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4 views • February 21, 2019
Socialism attempts to force the universe to bless us without having repented unto Universal laws of being moral, wise and loving. This makes it stealing, and is why God always lets the proponents of it put methods in the implimentation of it that guarnatee it makes a hell hole as punishment for trying to steal more goodies than people's level of repentance deserves.
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