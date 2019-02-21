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Californians Are Fed Up With Open Borders Destroying Their State
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313 views • February 21, 2019
David Thomas Roberts and Stewart Rhodes join Owen Shroyer live in studio and take calls from Infowars listeners in California who are sick and tired of illegal immigrants walking all over them.
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