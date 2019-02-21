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Times Square Billboard Thanks AOC For Costing NYC 25,000 Jobs
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15 views • February 21, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has confused tax breaks for a company willing to create jobs and create an economy, with non-existen money she can give away to teachers instead. The socialism sickness has infected rationale. Dave Roberts of defiancepress.com joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to break down the failings of socialism.
https://www.infowars.com/swampy-ocasio-cortez-reportedly-used-pac-to-funnel-cash-to-boyfriend/
https://www.infowars.com/swampy-ocasio-cortez-reportedly-used-pac-to-funnel-cash-to-boyfriend/
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